Czechs lose opening game at Basketball World Cup to US

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2019
The Czech basketball team lost their opening game at the sport’s World Cup in Shanghai 67:88 to title holders and five time champions the United States. The Czechs held their own for much of the encounter but fell short of achieving a sensation, despite the fact the Americans were without many star names.

It is the first time a Czech squad is participating in the competition in 37 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
