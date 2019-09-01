Czechs lose opening game at Basketball World Cup to US

The Czech basketball team lost their opening game at the sport’s World Cup in Shanghai 67:88 to title holders and five time champions the United States. The Czechs held their own for much of the encounter but fell short of achieving a sensation, despite the fact the Americans were without many star names.
It is the first time a Czech squad is participating in the competition in 37 years.
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Prague night mayor Jan Štern: Tourists often don’t realise “party zones” are residential areas
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague
August 1969: When a brutal crackdown on protests resulted in killings and a “baton law”