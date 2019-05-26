Czechs lose 5-1 to Canada, will battle Russia for bronze

The Czech ice hockey team lost on Saturday night to Canada by a score of 5-1 in the IIHF World Championship semi-finals in Bratislava.
The Czechs outshot Canada 12-11 in each of the first two periods, and 41-30 in the game. Tomáš Zohorna scored the lone Czech goal, with 6:01 left to play in the third period.
Saturday marked the Czechs’ first time in the world championship semifinal since a 2-0 loss to Canada on home soil in Prague in 2015.
The Czechs next face Russia, which suffered a surprise loss to Finland, to compete for a bronze medal. That match begins on Sunday at 3:45 pm local time. The Canada-Finland com match starts at 8:15 pm.
Previously, the Czech Republic won gold medals at the IIHF hockey Worlds in 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, and 2010. When part of Czechoslovakia, the team won another six gold medals.
