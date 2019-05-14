Czechs lose 3:0 to Russia for first defeat at hockey worlds

The Czech Republic lost 3:0 to Russia at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia on Monday evening. Coach Miloš Říha’s team had scored 12 goals in their first two games in the tournament, in which they beat Sweden and Norway, but were unable to continue that run in their third match in Group B against the still undefeated Russians. The Czechs’ next game is against Latvia on Thursday evening.
