Czechs lose 1:0 to Ukraine in Nations League

The Czech Republic’s footballers were beaten 1:0 away by Ukraine on Tuesday night. Though losing their second game under new coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, the Czechs won plaudits for their style of play.

The result means Ukraine have won group B1 and the Czechs are now competing with Slovakia to avoid relegation to a lower level of the Nations League; a draw against the Slovaks in Prague next month would secure their place and offer the possibility of a place at Euro 2020.