Czechs loose to Canada in world junior hockey championship

The Czech team was beaten 5:1 by Canada in the world junior hockey championship in Vancouver.

Morgan Frost, Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for defending champion Canada; the only goal from the Czechs came from Ondřej Machala.

The loss puts the Czechs fourth in Group A. They will next face the Danish team on Monday.