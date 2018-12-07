Czechs into semi-finals at Floorball World Championships after hammering Denmark

Ian Willoughby
07-12-2018
The Czech Republic have reached the semi-finals of the Floorball World Championships after easily overcoming Denmark 10:1. The turnout for Thursday night’s quarter-final at Prague’s O2 Arena was 5,073 and brought the overall attendance for the current edition of the sport’s World Championships to a new record high of almost 107,000 with more games to go.

The Czechs will face either Germany or Finland in a semi-final on Saturday, with either of those countries regarded as favourites to defeat the hosts.

 
 
 
 
 
