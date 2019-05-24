Czechs into Ice Hockey World Championships semis after beating Germany 5:1

The Czech ice hockey team beat Germany 5:1 in the quarterfinal of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava on Thursday evening. Despite the final score, the game was close until the third period when a goal from attacker Jakub Voráček broke the deadlock.
The Czech team is now set to face Canada in the semi-finals on Saturday. The winner will play against either Russia or Finland who are the other semi-finalists.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
PM: State of food security “catastrophic”