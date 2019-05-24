Czechs into Ice Hockey World Championships semis after beating Germany 5:1

24-05-2019
The Czech ice hockey team beat Germany 5:1 in the quarterfinal of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava on Thursday evening. Despite the final score, the game was close until the third period when a goal from attacker Jakub Voráček broke the deadlock.

The Czech team is now set to face Canada in the semi-finals on Saturday. The winner will play against either Russia or Finland who are the other semi-finalists.

 
 
