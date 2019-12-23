Broadcast Archive

Czechs increasingly concerned regarding state of environment

Daniela Lazarová
23-12-2019
Czechs' biggest concerns relate to migration, their health and the state of the environment, according to an end-of-year poll conducted by the CVVM agency.

While fears relating to migration have been dropping –from 31 percent in 2016 to 21 percent in 2019 – fears relating to the environment are growing. While in 2016 a mere 2 percent of respondents voiced this concern, this year it was 19 percent. 19 percent of respondents are also concerned about their health.

Other concerns include fear of a terrorist attack, family problems and problems at work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
