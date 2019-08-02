Czechs increasingly acquiring exotic animals

Czechs are increasingly acquiring exotic animals as pets or status symbols, the news site novinky.cz reports, citing data from the Czech Environmental Inspectorate.

There are presently 173 tigers registered in the country, of which only forty are located in licensed zoos, the remaining 133 tigers are in private ownership. Of the 236 lions registered, 26 are in zoos, the rest in private ownership,78 leopards of which 43 are in private hands and 135 pumas of which only three are held in zoos.

Snakes and exotic birds are also increasingly popular, with 236 rattlesnakes and 200 cobras registered with the Czech Environmental Inspectorate.