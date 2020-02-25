Czechs in quarantine after Covid-19 case found in Tenerife hotel

Five Czechs are being held in quarantine on the Spanish island of Tenerife in connection with the Covid-19 virus. The Spanish authorities ordered all of the guests at their hotel to be placed in quarantine after one person staying there was discovered to have the coronavirus, the Czech News Agency reported, citing the Prague-based tour agency Invia.

The Czech group only arrived in Tenerife on Monday. They were due to return on March 6 but it is not clear if they will be allowed to return on that date.