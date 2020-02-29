Czechs in high-risk coronavirus areas given instructions

The Czech government has sent a warning to Czechs travelling in high-risk areas of the danger of coronavirus infection and given them directions on how to behave upon their return.
People returning from high-risk areas are being asked to stay at home and contact their GP who will then decide on a further course of action.
Those without symptoms will remain in quarantine at home, those showing signs of the disease will be tested. 307 Czechs are currently in quarantine, most of them after returning from northern Italy.
No case of coronavirus infection has so far been registered in the country.
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy
Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far
Coronavirus: Czechs to convene commission following spread to Italy