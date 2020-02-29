Czechs in high-risk coronavirus areas given instructions

The Czech government has sent a warning to Czechs travelling in high-risk areas of the danger of coronavirus infection and given them directions on how to behave upon their return.

People returning from high-risk areas are being asked to stay at home and contact their GP who will then decide on a further course of action.

Those without symptoms will remain in quarantine at home, those showing signs of the disease will be tested. 307 Czechs are currently in quarantine, most of them after returning from northern Italy.

No case of coronavirus infection has so far been registered in the country.