Czechs in Brussels organise anti-Babiš protest

Around 200 Czechs, including a number of opposition MEP’s, gathered in Brussels to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. One of the organisers told journalists the reason behind the demonstration were “his attempts to influence the independent judiciary” and “the long-term systematic abuse of EU funds”.

The organisers coordinated the protest with the Million Moments for Democracy group, which is behind the ongoing wave of protests in the Czech Republic, including what they claim to have been the largest demonstration since the Velvet Revolution two weeks ago.