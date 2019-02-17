Czechs in big cities exposed to harmful levels of noise, Health Ministry map shows

Most Czechs living in big cities are exposed to levels of harmful noise levels, according to a noise map published by the Ministry of Health.

People exposed to above 40 decibels of noise at night are prone to suffer sleep disorders and insomnia. Those exposed to above 55 decibels during the day, the equivalent to the noise of a busy street, are at greater risk of having high blood pressure.

According to the map, 90 percent of Czechs sleep in an environment where the average level exceeds 40 decibels and 10 percent where the level is even higher than 60 decibels.