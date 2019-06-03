Czechs heading to Great Britain advised to carry passport

The Czech Foreign Ministry has advised Czechs travelling to Great Britain to take along their passports in order to avoid possible complications in view of Brexit.

Martin Smolek, head of the ministry’s consular department told journalists that which it was still possible to travel to Britain on a citizen’s ID card the situation could change in time and in order to avoid possible complications with British immigration police it was advisable to carry a passport as well.

All other documents relating to stays in GB should remain valid until the end of October, Smolek said.