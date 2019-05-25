Czechs head to polls for second day to elect new MEPs

Czechs and other EU citizens with residency headed to the polls on Saturday for a second day of voting in the European Parliament elections. The voting stations close at 2pm. The results will be announced on Sunday evening.
On the ballot are some 840 candidates from 40 parties and movements, who are vying for 21 seats in the European Parliament. Turnout out at the last such elections five years ago was just over 18 percent.
