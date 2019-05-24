Czechs head to ballot boxes in European Parliament elections

Czechs begin going to the polls on Friday in elections to decide who will represent them in the European Parliament for the next five years. More than 14,000 ballot boxes across the Czech Republic open at 2 pm on Friday and close at 10 pm, before opening again from 8am to 2pm on Saturday.
Czechs and other EU citizens who are voting in the Czech Republic can choose from no less than 841 candidates from 40 parties vying for 21 seats in the European Parliament. The Czech Republic is the only country where voting is possible over two days. Turnout out at the last such elections five years ago was just over 18 percent.
