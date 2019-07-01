Czechs, Germans lobby for Krušné hory mine sites to get UNESCO listing

After 16 years, the Czech Republic could have a new addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
A national delegation is heading to Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday to lobby for including the mining region of Krušnohoří, a uniquely preserved landscape formed by centuries of ore mining, in the listing.
The Czech Republic and the German state of Saxony submitted a joint nomination for Ore Mountain mining monuments. They include five places on the Czech side and 17 on the German side of the shared border.
