Czechs, Germans, Austrians and Poles meet at closed borders

Czechs, Germans, Austrians and Poles have met at the borders dividing the Czech Republic and its neighbouring countries. The meetings took place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at twelve different spots at the countries’ borders, that have been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The event, organised by the initiative Soboty pro sousedství or Saturdays for Neighbourhood, calls for easing border restrictions for tourism and cross-border workers. One of the meetings will take place between the extinct village of Václav in the Domažlice region in West Bohemia and the Bavarian village of Bügellohe.