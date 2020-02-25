Broadcast Archive

Czechs flying from Iran taken to hospital for preventative tests

Ian Willoughby
25-02-2020
Six Czechs who arrived from Iran at Prague Airport on Tuesday were taken for preventative tests to the city’s Na Bulovce hospital. The measure was taken in view of the fact that there has been a Covid-19 outbreak in the country. None of the Czechs had any signs of the disease, officials said.

Airport staff in Prague expected the six and immediately accompanied them from their plane to a medical centre on the premises.

 
 
 
 
 
