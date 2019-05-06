Czechs finish last in Carlson Hockey Games

Ruth Fraňková
06-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech hockey team finished last in the Carslon Hockey Games, the last of the four Euro Hockey Tour series between Sweden, Russia, Finland and the Czech Republic. In the final match of the tournament in Brno on Sunday, the Czech team lost to Russia 1-4. The Carlson Hockey Games were won by Sweden, but the overall winner of the series is Russia.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31