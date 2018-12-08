Czechs finish fourth in World Cup two-man bobsled race

Ruth Fraňková
08-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s Dominik Dvořák and Jakub Nosek finished fourth in the World Cup season’s opening two-man bobsled race in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday, securing the second best result in the country’s history.

The Czechs finished 92 hundredths of second  behind the winning German team, consisting of Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller.  

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 