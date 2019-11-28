Czechs expected to spend CZK 800 million on Black Friday

Czech consumers are predicted to spend around CZK 800 million on Black Friday this year, which is around 250 percent more than on a regular Friday and a 25 percent increase on the previous year.

The peak of the Christmas shopping frenzy is expected on December 10, when sales are likely to reach over one billion crowns.

According to an analysis carried out by the company Shoptet, providing a platform for around 50 percent of the country’s online stores, some 450,000 Czechs will shop on Black Friday, spending on average CZK 900.