Czechs enjoying must successful period in modern history, says PM in New Year’s address

In a New Year’s address, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the Czech Republic was currently going through one of the most successful and happy periods in its modern history and was performing confidently in international relations. Mr. Babiš told TV viewers on Wednesday evening that his government would continue its policy of mainly investing in people, adding that it would raise both pensions and salaries in 2020.

The PM said a new construction bill would likely be the most important piece of legislation in the lower house this year, while digitialisation and cybersecurity would also be major issues for his cabinet.