Czechs driving on right exactly 80 years

Czechs began driving on the right side of the road on this day 80 years ago. The Nazis introduced the change from driving on the left on March 17, 1939, two days after their occupation of the Czech lands began.

However, plans for such a switch had been in place for some time. Czechoslovakia had signed up to the Paris Convention, which committed the state to going right, in 1926 and had eventually got around to setting May 1, 1939 as the date for the switch.