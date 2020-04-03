Czechs donate millions through coronavirus crowdfunding

Czechs have donated millions of crowns through crowdfunding schemes aimed at raising money for purchasing medical equipment such as ventilators and facemasks, or to support the hardest hit small time entrepreneurs, who have lost their income due to quarantine measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, news site iDnes.cz reports.

For example, some CZK 14 million were raised to buy 500 ventilators for Czech hospitals on the website Donio. A further CZK 3 million were raised to buy high energy foodstuffs for health care staff.