Czechs divided over anti-Babiš protests

A flash poll conducted by the Median agency on the anti-Babiš protests that have been taking place in Prague and other big cities in recent weeks, suggests that while a third of respondents support them, a fifth of those polled disagree with them.

Ninety percent of respondents said they had registered the protests, 59 percent said they were not particularly interested in them, while 25 percent said they followed them with interest. Six percent of respondents said they had taken part in the demonstrations at least once.

Thirty-four percent of respondents said they approve of the protests, 26 percent of those polled said the demonstrations were legitimate but they did not agree with the sentiments voiced there, 22 percent found them unjustified and 18 percent had no opinion on the matter.