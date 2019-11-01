Czechs develop AI system to cover Prague Stock Exchange news

Czech computer science academics have developed an artificial intelligence system to automatically generate news about developments on the Prague Stock Exchange, in cooperation with the state news agency ČTK.

The tool was created by scientists of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University (FSV UK), Czech Technical University (ČVUT) and the University of West Bohemia (ZČU).

Testing is set to begin in the coming days. In future, the AI system could be adapted to cover the weather, sports and other topics, ČTK reports.