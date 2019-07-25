Czechs detain four in connection with 2018 death of Afghan commando and terror suspect

Czech military police have taken four people into custody in connection with the death of an Afghan commando and terror suspect beaten while in NATO custody. A state prosecutor said they face charges for failing to report a crime.

The Afghan commando, Wahidullah Khan, was accused of killing a Czech soldier in October 2018 in one of many insider attacks by Afghan forces on NATO troops last year.

He allegedly opened fire on a group of Czech soldiers at Shindand air base, a facility in Herat Province in western Afghanistan. That attack killed Cpl. Tomáš Procházka and wounded two other Czech soldiers.

At the time, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (for ANO) rejected that Czech soldiers were responsible for Khan’s death. The Defence Ministry has declined to comment on Thursday’s arrest of four people.

The Czech Republic currently has 345 soldiers in Afghanistan. So far, 14 Czech soldiers have been killed there.