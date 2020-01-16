Czechs commemorate student martyr Jan Palach’s self-immolation

Events are being held in the Czech Republic to mark the 51st anniversary of the self-immolation of Prague university student Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest at apathy in the face of the Soviet occupation.
Memorials are set to take place in Palach’s Central Bohemian hometown of Všetaty, where his childhood home recently became a museum in his honour.
In Prague on Thursday afternoon, a memorial will be held under the auspices of various Czech church groups, city officials, the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes and a student council of Charles University, where Palach studied.
Jan Palach died in agony on January 19, three days after setting himself on fire. Some 200,000 people turned out for his funeral. In death, he would become known as “the conscience of the nation”.
