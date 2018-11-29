Czechs collect nearly 32 million crowns during Giving Tuesday

Nearly 32 million crowns were collected in the Czech Republic during Giving Tuesday, a global event created in 2012 to promote charitable and philanthropic acts, Magdalena Martinková from the Association of Social Responsibility told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday. The figure is four times higher than in the previous year. Giving Tuesday, which took place in the Czech Republic for the third time, is designed to serve as a counter-weight to the shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.