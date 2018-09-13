Czechs choose Olmo Omerzu's ‘Winter Flies’ as Oscar entry

The Czech Republic has selected the road movie Všechno bude (Winter Flies), directed by Olmo Omerzu, to compete for best foreign-language film at the Oscars.
Although born in Slovenia, since his studies at Prague's FAMU film school, Omerzu has been firmly settled in Czech cinema.
Winter Flies, his third feature, was co-produced by the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Poland. The film premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival where Omerzu took home the Best Director’s award.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services