Czechs charge Belarusian who fought in Ukraine with terrorism

The Prague High Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a Belarusian with permanent Czech residency on terrorism charges for joining armed separatists in eastern Ukraine. If convicted, he faces 12 to 20 years in prison.
The Belarusian man had repeatedly participated in the conflict in Ukraine over the years 2014 to 2016, prosecutors say. Similar indictments have been filed against a Czech citizen who joined Russian-backed separatists there at the turn of 2015 and 2016.
