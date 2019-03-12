Czechs celebrate 20 years of NATO membership

The Czech Republic is marking the 20th anniversary of its entry into NATO on March 12th, 1999. It joined the alliance together with Poland and Hungary in the alliances first expansion eastwards after the fall of communism in Central and Eastern Europe.

The celebrations, which include gatherings, debates and exhibitions, will culminate at Prague Castle on Tuesday where Czech representatives and foreign guests will attend a security conference and later a gala event at which President Miloš Zeman will host the heads of state of the Visegrad Group, NATO representatives and foreign guests.

Among the VIP guests attending the event will be the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright who was a leading voice in advocating for expansion of the military alliance to central Europe.

She is among 14 people who will receive the Medal of Merit Award for Diplomacy from Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček.