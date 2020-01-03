Czechs being warned against travelling to Iraq

The Czech Foreign Ministry has warned Czechs against travelling to Iraq, citing the volatile situation in the country. Citizens who decide to take the risk are advised to register with the ministry’s travel data base DROZD which will facilitate assistance in the event of problems.

The Czech Republic expressed deep concern over Tuesday's attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad by an angry crowd of demonstrators.

The Czech Foreign Ministry called on the Iraqi authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, pointing out that under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations the Iraqi government is bound to “take appropriate steps to protect the premises of foreign missions against any intrusion or damage”.