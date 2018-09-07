Czechs beaten by Ukraine in first Nations League game

Ian Willoughby
07-09-2018
The Czech Republic were beaten 2:1 by Ukraine in Uherské Hradiště on Thursday night. The hosts went ahead in the fourth minute through Patrik Schick but conceded in time added on at the end of both halves. It was Czech’s first game in the Nations League, a new UEFA competition intended in large part to replace friendly matches. The other member of their group is Slovakia and all teams face one another twice.

Success in the Nations League can help teams reach the European Championships in 2020. The Czechs take on Russia away in a friendly on Monday.

