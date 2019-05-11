Czechs beat Sweden in opening game at hockey worlds

The Czech Republic won their opening game against Sweden at World Ice Hockey Championships in Bratislava on Friday evening. Coach Miloš Říha’s team opened the scoring but then fell 2:1 behind. However, they managed to turn the game around with three goals in the final period for an impressive victory over the Swedes, who lifted the title at the last two World Ice Hockey Championships. The Czechs’ next game is against Norway on Saturday night.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom