Czechs beat Sweden in opening game at hockey worlds

Ian Willoughby
11-05-2019
The Czech Republic won their opening game against Sweden at World Ice Hockey Championships in Bratislava on Friday evening. Coach Miloš Říha’s team opened the scoring but then fell 2:1 behind. However, they managed to turn the game around with three goals in the final period for an impressive victory over the Swedes, who lifted the title at the last two World Ice Hockey Championships. The Czechs’ next game is against Norway on Saturday night.

 
 
