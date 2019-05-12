Czechs beat Norway 7:2 at ice hockey worlds

The Czech Republic’s good start at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia continued on Saturday night with a 7:2 victory over Norway. Defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Michael Frolík both scored two goals, as well as notching up one assist each.
The Czechs overcame defending champions Sweden 5:2 in Bratislava on Friday’s opening day of the tournament. Their next opponents are Russia on Monday evening.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom