Czechs beat Norway 7:2 at ice hockey worlds

Ian Willoughby
12-05-2019
The Czech Republic’s good start at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Slovakia continued on Saturday night with a 7:2 victory over Norway. Defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Michael Frolík both scored two goals, as well as notching up one assist each.

The Czechs overcame defending champions Sweden 5:2 in Bratislava on Friday’s opening day of the tournament. Their next opponents are Russia on Monday evening.

 
 
