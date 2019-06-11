Czechs beat Montenegro 3:0 in Euro 2020 qualifier

The Czech Republic beat Montenegro 3:0 in Olomouc on Monday night in a qualification game for next year’s European Championships. Jakub Jankto and Patrik Schick found the net for the hosts, while the visitors’ Boris Kopitovič scored an own goal. That victory was the second in a few days for the Czechs and puts them in second place in their group, behind England.

The Czech Republic’s campaign to reach Euro 2020 continues in September, when they will take on Kosovo and Montenegro in two away games.