Czechs beat Italy 8:0 at the Ice Hockey World Championship

The Czechs thrashed Italy 8:0 at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Bratislava on Friday night, edging the team closer to the quarterfinals.

Milan Gulaš, who is playing his first championship scored the opening goal, with Radko Gudas, Michael Frolík, Jan Kovář a Dmitrij Jaškin scoring another four in the second period.

Another three goals in the final period from Dominik Simon, Jaškin and Frolík sealed Italy’s fate. The Czech team next faces Austria on Sunday.