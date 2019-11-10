Broadcast Archive

Czechs beat Finland for second victory in Karjala Tournament

Ian Willoughby
10-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s ice hockey players made it two wins out of two with victory over hosts Finland in the Karjala Tournament on Saturday night. The Czechs sealed a 3:2 victory on penalties in that game in Helsinki. They now face Russia in a game to decide the winners of the competition, which is the first event in the four-nation Euro Hockey Tour.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 