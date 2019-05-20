Czechs beat Austria 8:0 at IIHF

Daniela Lazarová
20-05-2019
The Czech Republic beat Austria 8:0 in the Ice Hockey World Championship in Bratislava on Sunday. In a dominant Czech performance Dominik Kubalík, Jan Kolář and Radek Fakse scored one goal each and added two assists. Michal Řepík led the scoring with two goals. Goaltender Pavel Francouz made sixteen saves as he secured a shutout.

 
 
