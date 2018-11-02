Czechs are marking All Soul’s Day

People around the Czech Republic are marking Dušičky or All Soul’s Day, the day of remembrance for friends and loved ones who have passed away. The Roman Catholic Holiday involves visiting and tending graves and lighting candles.

On Friday evening, Prague Archbishop Dominik Duka will serve a mass to commemorate the departed at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at Prague’s Vyšehrad.

According to the survey carried out by IPSOS agency, around four fifths of Czechs are planning to visit the cemetery over the weekend.