Czechs allowed to travel freely to Croatia

As of Friday, May 29, Czech citizens are allowed to travel to freely to Croatia. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced on Thursday that the country was completely opening its borders to 10 EU countries, including the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Nationals from the ten countries will be able to enter Croatia under the same conditions as before the outbreak of COVID-19. Nevertheless, they will have to comply with recommendations issued by the country’s Institute of Public Health.
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Croatia recorded a total of 2,244 cases and 101 deaths.
