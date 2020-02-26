Czechs advised to avoid Italian regions hit by coronavirus

The State Security Council has recommended that Czech citizens not visit the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto because of an outbreak of Covid-19. People should also weigh up going anywhere abroad at the present time in view of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said after a meeting of the council on Tuesday evening. Its members did not consider curtailing large arts or sports events in the Czech Republic.

The prime minister said any Czechs who returned from abroad and started feeling symptoms consistent with those caused by Covid-19 should immediately contact a doctor, ideally by telephone.

The minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, called on Czechs planning to travel to other countries to register with his government department through a voluntary system on its website.