Czechs advance to World Floorball Championship quarter-finals

Brian Kenety
05-12-2018
The Czech men’s floorball team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championships in Prague as group first. In a battle for first place in Group A, the Czech Republic defeated Switzerland on Tuesday evening by a score of 6:4.

In Group B Sweden obliterated Denmark by a score of 25:0 at the Arena Sparta to finish top of their group. Finland beat Norway 9:1 in the same group to move into second place. In Tuesday’s only match in Group C, Australia beat Thailand 4:3.

The Czechs will face either Denmark or Estonia in a match on Thursday.

 
 
 
 
 
