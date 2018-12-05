Czechs advance to World Floorball Championship quarter-finals

The Czech men’s floorball team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Championships in Prague as group first. In a battle for first place in Group A, the Czech Republic defeated Switzerland on Tuesday evening by a score of 6:4.

In Group B Sweden obliterated Denmark by a score of 25:0 at the Arena Sparta to finish top of their group. Finland beat Norway 9:1 in the same group to move into second place. In Tuesday’s only match in Group C, Australia beat Thailand 4:3.

The Czechs will face either Denmark or Estonia in a match on Thursday.