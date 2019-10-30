Czechoslovaks executed in USSR honoured in Prague

Czechoslovak citizens executed in the Soviet Union in the 1930s were remembered at a ceremony in Prague on Tuesday evening. The event took place at a monument to the victims of the Communist regime in the Újezd district.

The names of 85 Czechs and Slovaks put to death in the USSR were read out by representatives of the associations that organised it and others. Similar memorials were held elsewhere in Europe on the eve of Russia’s Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions on October 30.