Broadcast Archive

Czechoslovaks executed in USSR honoured in Prague

Ian Willoughby
30-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czechoslovak citizens executed in the Soviet Union in the 1930s were remembered at a ceremony in Prague on Tuesday evening. The event took place at a monument to the victims of the Communist regime in the Újezd district.

The names of 85 Czechs and Slovaks put to death in the USSR were read out by representatives of the associations that organised it and others. Similar memorials were held elsewhere in Europe on the eve of Russia’s Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions on October 30.

Related articles
Pavel Wonka, photo: archive of Jiří Wonka

Positive court ruling for last person to die in jail in communist Czechoslovakia

A court has ruled that the last person who died in a communist jail in Czechoslovakia, Pavel Wonka, was being held unlawfully at the…
August 1969 in Prague, photo: Police Museum ČR

August 1969: When a brutal crackdown on protests resulted in killings and a “baton law”

Exactly a year after the Prague Spring was crushed by a Warsaw Pact invasion, many thousands of Czechoslovaks went into the streets…
Heliodor Píka, photo: archive of Post Bellum

Heliodor Píka – General who became Communist regime’s first judicial murder victim

The early years of Czechoslovakia’s Communist regime were marked by hundreds of tragic stories which revolved around injustice, torture…
More
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 