“Czechoslovak Mona Lisa” on display at Prague’s Municipal House

Jan Zrzavý’s 1026 painting of Pavla Osuská, the wife of the then Czechoslovak Ambassador in Paris, is on display from Wednesday to Friday in Prague’s Municipal House (Obecní Dum). The painting, which is nicknamed the "Czechoslovak Mona Lisa" was long thought to be lost, but is now part of a private collection and is being displayed to the public on the occasion of the 500 anniversary of the death of Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci, the Czech News Agency reports.
Mrs. Osuská was a member of the National Theater opera ensemble before she married and left her career to serve the state in boosting Czechoslovak-French cultural ties in Paris.
Visitors can view the painting during the afternoon hours.
