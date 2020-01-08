Czechoslovak Hussite Church reaches centenary

Wednesday is the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Czechoslovak Hussite Church. It broke away from the Roman Catholic Church at a time when the latter had lost influence due to its links to the pre-1918 Habsburg monarchy.

The Czechoslovak Hussite Church, which was established on January 8, 1920, traces its tradition back to the 15th century Hussite reform movement.

It was the second largest faith group in the country, with over half a million declared members, in a census in 1921. At present it has around 40,000 members.