Czechia will increase its contribution to NATO budget

The Czech Republic will increase its contribution to the NATO budget by about ten percent as of next year, the CTK news agency reported, citing defence ministry sources.

The country is currently contributing 580 million crowns and should pay around 620 million as of 2020.

NATO member states agreed to increase their individual contributions after the US, which had been contributing the lion’s share for years, announced it would be lowering its input.

The funding of the alliance and defence spending will be the main focus of an upcoming NATO summit in London next week.

The Czech Republic will be represented by President Miloš Zeman, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar and Czech Ambassador to NATO Jakub Landovský.