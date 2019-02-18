Czechia to nominate Vamberk lace for place on UNESCO list

The region of Hradec Králové is seeking to get Vamberk bobbin lace a place on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The Czech Republic is expected to make a nomination before the end of the month.

The town of Vamberk has been known for its exquisite lace production since the 17th century and the first school of bobbin lace opened there in 1899.

Among the Czech items already on the list are The Ride of the Kings, a colourful festival celebrated in just four Moravian villages in the spring, the Czech craft of indigo dyeing with block printing (modrotisk) or the art of Czech puppetry.